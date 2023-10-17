If you’ve been near the internet, or a young girl, recently you’ll know that Taylor Swift is dating Travis Kelce an NFL player from the Kansas City Chiefs. This has resulted in any NFL game she attends turning from “Friday Night Football” to “Friday Night What’s That Blonde Girl In The Crowd Doing”.

People seem to be either loving the added new attention she’s bringing to the sport or hating their games are being interrupted by the superstar. Someone who’s obviously loving it, and has a sense of humour, is *NSYNC star Lance Bass.

While attending the Los Angeles Chargers game Lance Bass held up a sign that said “Not Taylor Swift” when the camera focussed on him. You can hear from the video the crowd getting a little kick out of the joke. Nice to know he has a sense of humour!