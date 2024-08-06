Tennis legend Serena Williams has taken to X/Twitter to call out a Paris Hotel who denied her family entry to a Rooftop Restaurant, despite it being almost empty.

The 42-year-old shared a picture of the five star hotel, writing “I’ve been denied access to rooftop to eat in a empty restaurant of nicer places 🫠 but never with my kids.”

Yikes @peninsulaparis I’ve been denied access to rooftop to eat in a empty restaurant of nicer places 🫠 but never with my kids. Always a first. 🙄#Olympic2024 pic.twitter.com/lEGJR5WoEn — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) August 5, 2024

People were quick to respond with exactly what we were thinking, with one user writing “How does one get denied when they are Serena Williams”.