It’s almost become a bit of a Samuel L Jackson meme, but this moment might just sum up the actor’s entire experience with award shows.

The industry has copped it a little bit in the past for ignoring the work of the prolific actor, and his reaction to yet another snubbing, this time at the Tony Awards, is just another example.

The Pulp Fiction actor was up for a Tony Award for his role in the Broadway production of The Piano Lesson. However, when the gong for Best Featured Actor In A Play went to Brandon Uranowitz, Jackson went to NO LENGTHS WHATSOEVER to hide his true feelings.

Brandon Uranowitz takes home Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for his role in @Leopoldstadtbwy! #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/UahqY67SUU — BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) June 12, 2023

And honestly, this is everyone right now, with one tweeter labelling Jackson’s reaction “litterally my mood”, while another predicted the memeability of the eye roll, writing: “Samuel L. Jackson does not have good non-winner face. I’m sure his eye roll will be a meme”.

Jackson is no stranger to playing the role of the spurned nominee, having been snubbed by the Academy for the Best Supporting Actor gong for his turn as Jules Winnfield in Pulp Fiction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Want to re-live some of those classic movies? Start listening to the You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet with Peter Helliar podcast now on iHeart: