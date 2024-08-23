Lily Allen has been slammed online after revealing the shocking reason why she gave her family dog up for adoption.

On the latest episode of her ‘Miss Me?’ podcast, the ‘Smile’ singer revealed that she had no choice but to give up her dog after it ate her family’s passports.

“We actually did adopt a dog already, but then it ate my passport and so I took her back to the home.”

The singer explained that the incident happened during Covid, making it difficult to organise replacement passports for her and her kids.

“She ate all three of our passports and they had our visas in. And I cannot tell you how much money it cost me to get everything replaced, because it was in Covid and so it was just an absolute logistical nightmare.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She revealed that her ex-husband, Sam Cooper, still lives in the UK, meaning she couldn’t take her kids Ethel and Marnie back to visit their father.

“I couldn’t take them back to see their dad for like four months, five months, because this f***ing dog had eaten the passports.”

“And I just couldn’t look at her. I was like “you’ve ruined my life”.”

Yeah, we’re shocked too.

She tried to justify her actions, explaining that the incident was the last straw after they had already experience behavioural issues with the dog.

“Passports weren’t the only thing she ate, she was a very badly behaved dog and I really tried very hard with her, but it just didn’t work out and the passports were the straw that broke the camel’s back so to speak.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

As you can imagine, people were outraged after hearing about her decision online, saying that she shouldn’t have left the passports in a place where the dog could get to them.

I never cared for Lily Allen, but the fact that she got rid of her dog and even have the nerve to blame the poor dog for eating her passport make me dislike her more. What a complete bitch. — Risky Bizkit (@BizkitRisky) August 22, 2024

People also pointed out that she should have put more care into training the dog to help it’s behavioural issues, saying that she should never be allowed another pet.

@fergiethegolden Lily Allen adopts a puppy from a shelter. Creates an instagram for the puppy to get likes. Leaves passports were the puppy can reach them, then when the puppy chews up the passports she returns the puppy to the shelter. Then she laughs about it on a podcast whilst discussing getting a new dog. I despair.. #lilyallen #puppy #recuepuppy #foryou ♬ original sound – FergieTheGolden

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the podcast episode, Allen revealed that she has plans to get another dog in the next couple of weeks, which her daughters want to call ‘Jude Bellingham’.

We don’t think people will be too happy about that…