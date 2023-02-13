A representative for Rihanna has confirmed that the singer was sporting a fresh baby bump during her Super Bowl half-time performance today.

Throughout her performance, fans spotted her cradling her stomach multiple times which ignited the social media speculation.

Her set was full of hits that included B**** Better Have My Money, Only Girl (In the World), Work, All of the Lights, Umbrella and finished with Diamonds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The performance also included that star soaring above the crowd on ‘floating’ platforms, that have been likened to vintage Mario games, all while being surrounded by an army of dancers all performing in sync.

NFL #SuperBowl HT show or Mario 64 stage? You decide pic.twitter.com/zABfiA4jdb — Toddy Davey (@ToddJDavey) February 13, 2023