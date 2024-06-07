Reese Witherspoon has shocked fans after revealing her real name and

The revelation happened during a new Vanity Fair interview reuniting Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman five years on from starring in the iconic series ‘Big Little Lies’.

Reese was recalling how she referred to her Big Little Lies co-star Laura Dern as ‘Dern’ while they were filming, which Nicole Kidman admitted confused her.

“I hate how you call her Dern though”, Nicole admitted, explaining that she thinks it ‘sounds weird’.

Reese went on to reveal the reason why she nicknamed her co-star that and absolutely blew our minds.

“My name’s Laura and it’s confusing to me, my real name is Laura Jeanne” she explained.

That’s right, Reese’s real, full name is Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon.

The revelation not only shocked us, but also shocked bestie Nicole Kidman who appeared to have forgotten.

Now we’re a little confused, do we call her Reese or Laura?

Watch the moment unfold below! (Skip through to 8.33 min for the exact moment, you’re welcome)

