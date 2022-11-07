Actor, Singer, and National Treasure Rebel Wilson has just become a Mum! She welcomed a baby girl, Royce Lillian, via surrogate last week.

Posting to Instagram she said “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.” “Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!” “I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

Congratulations mumma bear!