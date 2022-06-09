Rebel Wilson has come out as gay, while introducing the world to her new girlfriend, designer Ramona Agruma, on Thursday.

The Aussie actress took to Instagram to share the news, writing: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”

In May, Rebel revealed that she was “happily” in a relationship but did not reveal the identity of her partner.

“I am now happily in a relationship,” she said on Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid’s podcast ‘U Up’.

The 42-year-old added that she had been looking for love on dating apps, but was ultimately introduced to her partner through a friend.

What a lovely couple!