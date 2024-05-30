Chrishell Stause is officially joining the cast of Neighbours!

The Selling Sunset star is coming to Ramsay street in July to play a brand new character called Yasmine Shields, a glamorous and successful businesswoman in pursuit of an exciting new opportunity.

“I am honored and excited to join such a beloved and iconic show!”, Stause said.

“Coming from the world of soaps in the U.S., it’s back to my first love in the entertainment industry. They pitched me an idea for a character, and I was immediately excited to figure out a way to make it happen. Ramsay Street here I come!”

The Selling Sunset star, who’s married to Australian singer G Flip, has previously acted in the iconic US soap ‘Days Of Our Lives’ and ‘All My Children’.

