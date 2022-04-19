In an interview with People Magazine Prince Harry revealed his 10 month old daughter Lilibet, had ‘taken her first steps’ and is already ‘trying to keep up with her big brother Archie.’

Two-year-old Archie has been showing ambitious character similar to that of his parents, Prince Harry revealing that when he spoke to “Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut, other days it’s a pilot — a helicopter pilot obviously — or Kwazii from Octonauts,” referring to a daredevil cat from a children’s cartoon.

The Duke Of Sussex quick to point out to Archie “that no matter what [he wants] to be…It’s [his] character that matters most, and nothing would make mum and I prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today,” he added.

‘First step taker’ Lilibet is yet to meet the Queen – her name sake, or Prince Charles, while little Archie hasn’t seen his paternal grandparents or great-grandparents since he was six months old.

Archie is seventh in line to the British throne and reports have previously hinted at the Queen’s sadness at not having the chance to spend more time with him.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 40, made a visit to the Queen this week and told her she will be able to hug her great-grandchildren in ”the near future’ according to reports.

CREDIT: Daily Mail AU

