Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes and their kids have been living in Sydney for a little while now while Daddy films a new movie.
Eva and the kids have been living their BEST tourist life and that may have just reached its peak – trying vegemite. Unfortunately nobody walked her through how to eat our nation’s delicacy properly so she ate it STRAIGHT FROM THE JAR like a savage.
View this post on Instagram
RIP your taste buds.
Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & Lauren – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!