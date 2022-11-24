Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes and their kids have been living in Sydney for a little while now while Daddy films a new movie.

Eva and the kids have been living their BEST tourist life and that may have just reached its peak – trying vegemite. Unfortunately nobody walked her through how to eat our nation’s delicacy properly so she ate it STRAIGHT FROM THE JAR like a savage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes)

RIP your taste buds.

Advertisement

Advertisement