Recently we reported that drummer, rock star, and object of Kourtney Kardashians sexual fantasies Travis Barker was rushed to hospital. At the time no further details were available and alongside a cryptic (and scary) tweet from Travis reading ‘God save me’ people were understandably quite worried for the musician.

According to TMZ, who have listed multiple connections to the family as sources, Travis was rushed to hospital for Pancreatitis – an inflammation of the pancreas that causes severe abdominal pain. At this stage doctors believe the episode to have been brought on by a recent colonoscopy which would suggest it’s a contained situation and should cause further issues.

The family are yet to make a public statement.