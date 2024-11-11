Toy manufacturer Mattel have apologised after accidentally printing the link to an adult film website on their new Wicked doll’s packaging.

After the doll’s hit the shelves over the weekend, people began noticing that on the back of the packaging was a link to wicked.com, instead of wickedmovie.com.

The unfortunate error meant that if fans went to wicked.com, they would come across an pornographic website.

Fans were quick to react to the mistake online, with one person writing “Thats an insane oversight, someone getting fired” while another said “Is this real??”

Mattel released a statement addressing the error on Sunday, revealing they ‘deeply regret’ the error and are taking ‘immediate action to remedy this’.

“We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this. Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children. Consumers who already have the product are advised to discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel customer service for further information.”

The dolls are now listed as unavailable online with fans noticing that they’ve now been pulled off the shelves.