Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson have joined Christmas queen Mariah Carey on stage in New York for a reunion to perform their festive tune ‘Oh Santa’.

The song was originally released by Mariah Carey back in 2010 but after 10 years, Mariah released a new version featuring Grande and Hudson.

The stars reunited at Madison Square Garden in New York City for Mariah’s Merry Christmas One & All! Tour to perform the song.

Watch the magic unfold for the reunion of the iconic trio below.

Ariana Grande has been absent from performing this year while she’s focussed on filming Wicked, playing Glinda, the Good Witch.

The appearance has left fans freaking out at her return to the stage, conspiring whether new music is on the way.

Ariana Grande back on stage after 2 whole years im crying 🥲🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/u5JM03ScQi — dylan 🪩 (@dylanisunique) December 10, 2023

