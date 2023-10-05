The beloved musical MAMMA MIA! is making a comeback to Melbourne in 2023, promising a straight-up dopamine hit for all musical enthusiasts and those keen for a bit of 70s nostalgia.

A globally-renowned production that has been enjoyed by over 65 million people worldwide, the musical also inspired two movies starring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and the infamous singing talents of Pierce Brosnan…

The musical tells the story of a young bride-to-be named Sophie, who is on a quest to find her father before her wedding on a factional Greek island.

Upon its release in 2017, the show became an instant jukebox musical sensation, filled with iconic ABBA tracks including ‘Money, Money, Money’, ‘Thank You for the Music’, ‘Super Trouper’, ‘SOS’ and ‘Waterloo’.

Gracing the stage at the Princess Theatre once again, tickets are on sale now.

Stream the ABBA Artist Radio FREE on iHeart:

Advertisement

Advertisement