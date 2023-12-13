Married At First Sight Australia’s power couple Ollie Skelton and Tahnee Cook have split ways after over a year of dating.

The former couple shared separate posts to their Instagram accounts announcing the news.

“Sadly, Ollie and I have decided to part ways. Our lives are taking us in different directions and we feel at this stage it’s the best decision for us. From meeting as strangers who got “married”, to genuinely finding love, I’m pretty proud of the time we’ve shared” Tahnee wrote in a statement.

“I’m so thankful for what these last 16 months has taught me, and for the genuinely supportive community I’ve found on here.” she continued.

Ollie shared a cute picture of the pair and a video of them dancing, writing “Hello, Tahnee and I have split up. It’s sad, but it’s okay.”

It seems the couple have ended on good terms and plan to move forward as friends, with Ollie sharing that he has a dream of them being like ‘Jerry and Elaine from Seinfeld post-breakup’.

“I plan to try to be someone who champions Tahnee and can be there for her as a friend” he wrote.

Ollie even shared a TikTok of the pair dancing, captioned ‘Broke up but still boys ❤️”

The couple began dating after meeting on season 10 of Married At First Sight Australia earlier this year, with their relationship lasting over 16 months.

Do we have any faith in love anymore?!