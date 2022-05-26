We all know the drama that went down on this past season of MAFS, so to see that Olivia has joined OnlyFans (OF), tops the cake.

A little recap for you… Olivia pretty much ridiculed Dominica for having an OF account, it was a WHOLE thing. She was ripped to shreds about her photos and spread them amongst the group. It was super malicious. Although Olivia stated she didn’t have anything against the idea of her having an account, her actions said otherwise.

Lo and behold Olivia now has her own OF account! She’s charging $14.99 per month to subscribe and has posted four photos already! AND subscribers can pay $30 for a personal message.

Her profile reads “Hey, I’m Liv. I’m new here” and “Come find out xxx”. So it looks like she’s ready to do.

Photo Credit: Olivia Frazer (OnlyFans)

