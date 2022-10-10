Madonna may have just come out in the most 2022 way possible… in a TikTok.

The video shows her throwing some panties at a trash can with the caption “If I miss, I’m Gay!” She falls short of hitting the bin … and the camera cuts back to Madonna, who shrugs and walks away.

Over the years Madonna has locked lips with a few notable celebs including Nicki Minaj, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

She’s also been romantically involved with men too including Dennis Rodman, Tupac, Michael Jackson, Vanilla Ice and others.

