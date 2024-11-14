Madonna, 66, has reportedly ended her relationship with 28-year-old Akeem Morris. The couple, who were romantically linked earlier this year, were seen enjoying a whirlwind summer romance that included public appearances, like a football match at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AK (@akkmorris)

Sources claim the pair quietly split in late October, citing that the relationship “ran its course” without any drama or hard feelings. An insider noted that their 38-year age gap became a significant factor, as they struggled with differing life stages. “Madonna faced the same issues as with her previous relationships—the age difference was just too big,” the source shared.

The split comes after Madonna’s previous year-long relationship with Josh Popper, 30, ended earlier in 2023, reportedly due to her busy schedule. Madonna, who is currently focused on her upcoming biopic project, has had a series of high-profile relationships, including marriages to Sean Penn and Guy Ritchie. Despite the break-up, she appears to be moving forward, focusing on her career and upcoming projects.

In the meantime listen to Madonna here:

Advertisement