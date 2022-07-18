Lizzo recently visited ‘The Breakfast Club’, a radio show based in New York City with a huge online following, to talk about her new album ‘Special’.

During the chat things turned personal and the topic of love and relationships came up. Lizzo informed the team her and boyfriend Myke Wright aren’t in a “traditional” relationship. “Monogamy, I think to me, is a little claustrophobic — I think because there’s the rules.” She continues “I think a love relationship that’s not monogamous has no rules”.

Check out the full video below *language warning* they say some naughty words, you’ve been warned.