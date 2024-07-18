When you become emotionally attached to a TV show, it can be hard to differentiate the actor from the character.

Well, Lisa Kudrow has told a hilarious story about the moment actress Sandra Bullock got her confused with her on-screen character.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, the actress who’s known for her role as Phoebe on ‘Friends’, recalled the time Bullock mixed up her name.

“I was at a party, a big party, and I was talking to Sandra Bullock. Name dropping, I have to, but it’s true”, she explained to guest host Anthony Anderson.

“And, we were talking and she was like ‘Well I guess you’ll just have to talk to yourself, Phoebe’ about something, and she called me Phoebe!”

Lisa laughed about the relatable situation and said that Bullock realised what had happened, where she said to her “What’d I just do?”.

Sounds like Sandra Bullock is also a Friends fan!

Kudrow also revealed that she had rewatched Friends when Matthew Perry died as a way to honour him, but explained that she fears getting caught while watching back old episodes.