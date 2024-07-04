A lip reader has revealed what Julia Roberts actually said to Travis Kelce during their interaction at the Eras Tour that left fans feeling awkward.

The pair met in the VIP tent at Taylor Swift’s Dublin Eras Tour show over the weekend, with a video of Julia appearing to be quite handsy as she was gushing over the NFL star leaving the internet cringing.

Content Creator Jackie Gonzalez, who is deaf, made a video breaking down the interaction that many found uncomfortable, revealing how she interpreted the conversation.

Gonzalez explained that she believed Julia said to Travis, “I’m so unusually happy for you guys, and I don’t mean to make you nervous, but it makes me so happy”

Even queen Julia Roberts is obsessing over the couple!

While Julia was originally slammed for being too ‘touchy’ with Kelce and making him ‘uncomfortable’, people have come to her defence, saying the vibe was mutual as Travis was seen reciprocating the affection.

Travis was also raving about meeting the iconic actress on a new episode of his podcast ‘New Heights’ that he hosts with his brother Jason Kelce.

“I met Julia Roberts in Ireland, in Dublin”, he said, “That was pretty cool”.

Seems there’s no weirdness around here…

Listen to the podcast on iHeart Radio below!