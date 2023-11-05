After a complicated pregnancy, Kourtney Kardashian welcomed her first son with her husband and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker!

Sources confirmed the news to People magazine after Barker revealed their son’s name on a podcast last week as ‘Rocky’.

During the pregnancy, the couple faced a ‘medical emergency’ and Barker made a sudden exit from his Blink 182 concert tours to be by Kourtney’s side, postponing the dates until further notice.

In an Instagram post picturing Barker holding her hand from a hospital bed, she thanked doctors for ‘saving our baby’s life’, explaining she had to be rushed in for ‘urgent fetal surgery’.

The oldest Kardashian sister went viral back in June when she announced her pregnancy by holding a sign saying ‘Travis, I’m Pregnant’ from the crowd at a Blink 182 concert.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kourtney shares three children with ex Scott Disick, 13-year-old Mason, 11-year-old Penelope and 8-year-old Reign.

Travis shares two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, a 20-year-old son London and a 17-year-old daughter Alabama.

Listen to Blink-182 on iHeart Radio below!

Advertisement

Advertisement