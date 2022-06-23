The saying “you should never work with children or animals” is prevalent in the entertainment industry yet Kim Kardashian frequently does both (shoutout to Scott Disick).

Recently Kim was being interviewed on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote her skin care range, her TV show, her clothing brand, etc. when she experienced something every parent does daily: being interrupted by her children.

Honestly this is the first time I’ve seen Kim Kardashian actually seem like a normal human and it’s very refreshing. Check it out below!