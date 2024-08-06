KFC have declared themselves as the new dessert king in town with the release of their new Kentucky Fried Cookie Dough bites and honestly, we’re not mad about it.

The ‘heavenly’ treats are made of oozing chocolate chip deliciousness in every bite, with KFC’s signature crispy golden exterior that’s sure to make your mouth water.

If you’re anything like us and you love nothing more than a sweet treat, this will be the perfect option to top off your KFC meal.

““We’re always seeking to delight fans of our iconic fried chicken with new and exciting taste sensations, and we’re thrilled to introduce this delightfully moreish treat for those with a sweet tooth to enjoy after their KFC meal”, KFC CMO Tami Cunningham said.

The bites will be only available in KFC stores nationwide from August 6th to September 2nd so get in quick if you want to get your hands on some!