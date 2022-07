Open the ‘cardonnay’ and warm up the footy franks, it seems the stars of Kath & Kim are up to something in Melbourne.

TV Tonight reported Gina Riley, Jane Turner and Magda Szubanski are currently filming a ~secret~ project.

Absolutely nothing more is known, other than their speculation of perhaps a 20th anniversary special, considering the show began on the ABC in 2002.

The original house used for filming in Patterson Lakes was recently demolished.