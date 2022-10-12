You can take the girl out of ‘The Big Bang’ but you can’t take ‘The Big Bang’ outta the oh god I should stop typing now.

Kaley Cuoco, best known for being the blonde chick on ‘The Big Bang Theory’ or ‘that poor girl who’s parents couldn’t spell “Haley” properly’ has announced she’s expecting her first child with partner Tom Pelphrey (from ‘Ozark’).

The baby girl will join their family in 2023. Congratulations guys!