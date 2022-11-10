Judge Judy Sheindlin has revealed that not only did Justin Bieber used to be her neighbour, he was also terrified of her.

“He’s scared to death of me,” she told Access Hollywood per People. “There was a period of time before he grew up — when he was foolish and doing foolish things.”

She then recalled that Bieber, a teenager at the time, allegedly had his security let him know when Judge Judy was outside so he wouldn’t accidentally run into her.

“I must have said something about it, and then, I understood that he was paying the front door people to let them know when I was there, coming and going, so he wouldn’t have to bump into me,” she explained.

According to People, Judge Judy spoke out about Bieber’s behaviour after he was arrested in 2014 for a DUI.

“Being a celebrity is a gift,” she told CBS Los Angeles at the time. “You could either treat it reverently or you could make a fool out of yourself. And he’s doing a very good job of making a fool out of himself.”

She went on, “I think it’s sad. And nobody’s going to remember that he was a marginal singer. But they’re going to remember a young kid who had a chance to have it all and who is blowing it by acting like a fool.”

Bieber has grown up since then, settling down with his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, and their two dogs.