Joe Alwyn has officially broken his silence for the first time on his breakup with Taylor Swift.

The couple dated for over six years until the news of their breakup hit the headlines in April 2023, rocking Swifties to their core.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the actor said he hopes people can understand how difficult it was to end such a long relationship, which he says was “loving” and “fully committed.”

Iconically, Joe was asked whether he had listened to Taylor’s newest album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, which features at least one song that Swifties suspect is about him.

“In thinking on what I was going to say, I would think and hope that anyone and everyone can empathise. … This isn’t a direct answer to your question, but just thinking about what I want to talk about,”

Joe took the oppourtunity to address the speculation and online ridicule he has received since the split.

“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathise and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years.”

While neither Joe or Taylor have publicly discussed the breakup until now, Joe spoke about their decision to keep the breakup private, saying that they kept their relationship out of the spotlight as it “was never something to commodify,” and he doesn’t see reason to change that now.

“What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in,” he shared.

“So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition.”

“And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that.” he said.

Joe didn’t reveal whether he is still in contact with Taylor, who moved on and publicly started dating NFL star Travis Kelce in September 2023.

“I’m sure you can appreciate, given the level of noise and scrutiny about my past relationship, why I wouldn’t want to just open the door to things like that right now,” he said.

Watch his interview with The Sunday Times below.

