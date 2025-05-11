Bindi Irwin was forced to miss this year’s Steve Irwin Gala due to a medical emergency. Her brother, Robert Irwin, revealed at the Las Vegas event on May 10 that Bindi, 26, had suffered a ruptured appendix and required surgery.

“She’s going to be OK, but surgery — out of all the things we were ready for, that was not one of them,” Robert, 21, told PEOPLE. Their mother, Terri Irwin, also missed the gala to stay by Bindi’s side.

“She’s just come out the other side of endometriosis and now the appendix goes,” he said. “Health is so important — it really is.”

Bindi has been open about her health journey. In March 2023, she revealed her endometriosis diagnosis and later spoke in depth about it in PEOPLE. In May 2024, she became the first international recipient of the EndoFound Blossom Award in New York City.

“She came to Las Vegas and was ready to come to the gala, put on a brave face in a lot of discomfort and a lot of pain and said, ‘Nope, I’m just going to tough it out, I’m going to go for it,'” Robert shared. “But the surgeon said, ‘No, your appendix is going. That thing’s gotta come out.’ Health has to come first.”

“She’s very sad. She’s devastated that she and Mom can’t be here, but I know she’ll make a speedy recovery,” he added.

Advertisement