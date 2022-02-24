JLaw has welcomed the birth of her first child! *cue ‘Awwhhh’ sound effect*

Details are sparse but according to public records Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney’s child was born in L.A. County within the last few days. An official announcement is yet to be made from Jennifer or her team.

This won’t surprise fans as she’s previously mentioned her plans to shield her children from the public eye as much as possible. “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’ But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can,” Lawrence told Vanity Fair in November.

While it may be years before we see photos of her child, if they even have half the genetically-blessed genes of Mum and Dad they’re gonna be CUUUUUUTE!