Jennifer Hudson has had an unfortunate collision with a basketball.

The 43-year-old singer and actress was sitting court side with her partner Common at the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors game at Madison Square Garden when a stray basketball flew into the crowd.

Knicks player Miles McBride rushed over to try and stop the ball hitting Hudson but failed, with the ball slamming into her face and knocking off her glasses.

Jennifer Hudson was smacked in the face with a basketball at an NBA game. pic.twitter.com/GIPm3TNzr3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 5, 2025

The incident unfolded on live television coverage of the game where you can hear a commentator say “Protect Jennifer Hudson” while another said, “Oh no, not the glasses! Those look real expensive, too.”

Despite the chaos, the couple still managed to stay and enjoy the rest of the game!

People reacted to the footage online, with one person writing “I feel bad for her but her reaction is taking me out lmao” while another said “Always pay attention when sitting courtside.”

We hope you’re okay Jennifer!