Jack Harlow has hit the stage to perform a halftime show at the NFL Thanksgiving game and it did not go well.

The 25-year-old appeared from an igloo on stage to perform his hit ‘What’s Poppin’ with his hype man behind him who gave us, let’s say an interesting performance.

Dolly Parton and DJ Steve Aoki also performed during the halftime break, but Jack Harlow’s performance really got people talking…

Watch it for yourself below.

It seems the performance did not go down well for those watching from home, with many jumping on X, formerly Twitter, to critique the show.

Watching the Jack Harlow half-time show pic.twitter.com/2pycDD0P2w — Jordan Armel Branfort (@Armelgeddon) November 23, 2023

Even the official NFL Memes account shared their reaction.

This Jack Harlow halftime show… pic.twitter.com/qtcgW7c6se — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 23, 2023

Every grandparent watching this Jack Harlow halftime show: pic.twitter.com/DzjZzsq6j0 — Ryan Mobley (@MobleyRyan) November 23, 2023

