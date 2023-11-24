Jack Harlow has hit the stage to perform a halftime show at the NFL Thanksgiving game and it did not go well.

The 25-year-old appeared from an igloo on stage to perform his hit ‘What’s Poppin’ with his hype man behind him who gave us, let’s say an interesting performance.

Dolly Parton and DJ Steve Aoki also performed during the halftime break, but Jack Harlow’s performance really got people talking…

Watch it for yourself below.

It seems the performance did not go down well for those watching from home, with many jumping on X, formerly Twitter, to critique the show.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Even the official NFL Memes account shared their reaction.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Listen to Jack Harlow on iHeart Radio below!

Want more? Here's a bit we love from Will & Woody – catch the boys weekdays from 4PM on KIIS101.1!
Jack Harlow