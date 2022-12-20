Elon Musk has made another questionable, yet very on-brand, decision. Posting to his Twitter he asked whether or not he should continue to run the company, claiming he would abide by the decision.

This may have been a bad idea. Over 17.5 million votes were made with 57.5% of people saying ‘Yes’ he should leave, yikes.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Musk is yet to comment on the outcome but there’s literally nothing stopping him saying “lol jokes” in a “it was 90% cheers and 10% boos” kinda way. If he DOES leave though I know who’s getting my support for CEO.