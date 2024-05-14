Ellen DeGeneres is making a return to our screens with a new Netflix comedy special, two years after her talk show ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ came to an abrupt end.

The comedy special is set to be released on the streaming platform later this year as well as taking her live-shows on a multi-city tour around the US starting on June 19th.

This special will be the first time DeGeneres has spoken out since her talkshow came to an end in 2020 after employees made allegations of racism, sexual misconduct, and hostility behind the scenes of the show.

The comedian and television host confirmed this will be her last Netflix special and that she will discuss the controversial toxic workplace scandal that lead to the end of her show after 19 seasons.

“To answer the questions everyone is asking me – Yes, I’m going to talk about it. Yes, this is my last special. Yes, Portia really is that pretty in real life,” DeGeneres revealed in an Instagram post sharing the news.

Her last comedy special ‘Relatable’ was released on Netflix back in 2018.