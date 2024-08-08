Cardi B has been caught in a heated argument with a woman on the streets of New York in a wild new video.

The 31-year-old rapper, who recently announced she’s expecting her third child with Migos’ Offset, was captured in a black SUV when she drove past a woman who was screaming about a cyber truck that was parked outside her apartment building.

Since they wanna start narratives, here’s the full video of Cardi B in NYC originally one woman was arguing about driveway, harassing other people and yelling, Cardi B stepped in bc she didn’t like the harasser’s behavior towards others. pic.twitter.com/fqsBMAHp4t — CardiBArchive (@cardibarchive_) August 5, 2024

While the woman was absolutely going off, Cardi says she saw the woman kick the vehicle first, with her car stopping across the street for Cardi to lean out the window and give her a piece of her mind.

It appears pregnant Cardi isn’t messing around either, saying “I’m recording you bitch, I’ll f*ck you up for real”.

Part 2 Cardi B defending the people against the harasser who was yelling and touching other people’s car pic.twitter.com/u8CzBLtZej — CardiBArchive (@cardibarchive_) August 5, 2024

Don’t mess with a pregnant Cardi B!