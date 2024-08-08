Cardi B has been caught in a heated argument with a woman on the streets of New York in a wild new video.

The 31-year-old rapper, who recently announced she’s expecting her third child with Migos’ Offset, was captured in a black SUV when she drove past a woman who was screaming about a cyber truck that was parked outside her apartment building.

While the woman was absolutely going off, Cardi says she saw the woman kick the vehicle first, with her car stopping across the street for Cardi to lean out the window and give her a piece of her mind.

It appears pregnant Cardi isn’t messing around either, saying “I’m recording you bitch, I’ll f*ck you up for real”.

Don’t mess with a pregnant Cardi B!