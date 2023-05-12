Sylvester Stallone’s daughters have shared the challenges of dating when their father is literally Rambo and Rocky Balboa.

In an interview with the US Today Show to promote the Stallone family’s new reality show, Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20, described how intimidating it can be for prospective boyfriends.

“Well, we’re single, sooo,” Sophia joked.

Sistine described it as “very difficult”, adding that “he’s quite intimidating to most, and most of the time when they come over to meet the parents, they don’t necessarily return, simply because he’s just so scary.”

Sylvester Stallone, his wife, Jennifer, and their three daughters talk about opening their home to cameras for the first time in their new Paramount+ docuseries "The Family Stallone."

Sly said he’s hoping his daughters will remain single forever, and he doesn’t trust men’s intentions.

Scarlet is the only daughter with a boyfriend, and her father said they’re now best friends and even have matching tattoos.

Over on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’, it was revealed that, for any of the men who’ve ever received a break-up text from any of the Stallone sisters… it was actually written by Sly. Oof.

Sylvester Stallone helps his daughters write breakup texts to their boyfriends

‘The Family Stallone’ premieres on May 17 on Paramount+