The trailer for The Crown’s fifth season has arrived in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death and significant changes to the royal family’s dynamic.

For this new season, “The royal family is in genuine crisis,” according to the trailer. The storyline will follow the late Princess Diana’s tumultuous split from King Charles III and the royals.

“People will never understand how it’s really been for me, I never stood a chance,” Aussie Elizabeth Debicki, says over footage of the Princess speeding in a car and laying in a pool.

“With the new decade in its stride, the Royal Family are presented with possibly their biggest challenge to date; as the public openly question their role in ’90s Britain. As Queen Elizabeth II (now played by Imelda Staunton) approaches the 40th anniversary of her accession, she reflects on a reign that has encompassed nine prime ministers, the advent of mass television and the twilight of the British Empire,” reads the official season description per the Hollywood Reporter.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, The Crown announced that they had suspended production to honour her.

“As a mark of respect, filming on The Crown was suspended today. Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral,” a source revealed.

Watch the trailer here:

The new season will be available to stream on Netflix from November 9th.