With only 11 days until the Australian leg of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, the much-anticipated details for the official merchandise locations are now available.

Crown will host the first official pop up on Tuesday 13th February from 9am-6pm at Crown Melbourne. Demand is expected to be high so fans will be required to reserve a spot for this special pop up. Reservations will begin Wednesday 7th February 12noon AEDT via https://www.axs.com/au (Until allocations are exhausted, note this is first come first served).

Everyone who attends the pop up will need to have a reservation for a specific time slot available for up to two people per booking. Reservations are free, non transferrable and will be available in half-hour increments. You will not need to have concert tickets to be able to access the Crown pop up, just a confirmed reservation.