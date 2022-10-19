I LOVE Halloween! Nothing goes harder than a Halloween party where the host has spent an entire monthly paycheck on decorations from the dollar store and a few bowls of candy.

That said, I’m not a big fan of ‘Trick or Treating’, more specifically people ‘Trick or Treating’ at my house. So I’ve put together a list of Halloween cocktails you can sip on all night long to ensure you stay festive and don’t actually turn into the cranky ogre statue your neighbour has in their front yard.

Vampire’s Kiss

Ingredients

• 45ml Grey Goose Vodka

• 30ml Black Raspberry Liquor

• 15ml Cranberry Juice

• 15ml Fresh Lemon Juice

• 15ml Grenadine

• Sugar and additional Grenadine for rim (optional)

Method

Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Add two handfuls of regular ice cubes and shake until cold. Next, prepare your glass with the sugar rim. Place granulated sugar in a single layer on a plate. On another plate add some grenadine. Spin the rim of the glass in the grenadine until it coats entirely. Then dip the glass rim into the plate of sugar to coat. Finally, strain your prepared cocktail into the glass and enjoy.

The Zombie

Ingredients

• 25 ml BACARDÍ Carta Blanca

• 15 ml BACARDÍ Spiced

• 10 ml Orange Liquor

• 20 ml Orange Juice

• 10 ml Lime Juice

• 10 ml Simple Syrup

• 10 ml Grenadine

• Cherry and Orange Slice for garnish

Method

Pour all ingredients into a shaker full of ice and shake vigorously. Strain and pour into a highball glass filled with crushed ice. Give it a stir and garnish with a cherry and orange slice.

Jekyll & Gin

Ingredients

• 75 ml Bombay Sapphire

• 15 ml Lemon Juice

• 5 ml Grenadine

• Tonic Water

• Glow Stick (optional)

Method

Pour all ingredients into a shaker full of ice and shake. Then strain into a large glass filled with ice. Top with tonic water and garnish with a glow stick.

Bloody Maria

Ingredients

• 60 ml Patrón Silver

• 150 ml Bloody Mary Mix*

• Lemon Wedge for garnish

• Celery Stalk for garnish

Method

Build all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and top with cubed ice. Don’t shake but roll the cocktail by pouring it back and forth between glass and tin. Strain into a highball glass and garnish with fresh cut celery and a lemon wedge.

Enjoy responsibly!

