Who doesn’t love gelati and Prosecco Rose?? They are the taste of summer, and this summer Gelato Messina and Brown Brothers have come together to create a limited edition Prosecco Rosé gelato flavour!

Prosecco Rosé has fast become the drink of the summer and it’s not hard to see why. With hints of watermelon and strawberry, the pink sparkling wine is vibrant and refreshing, the perfect bubbles for a summer’s day.

Gelato Messina’s chef Donato Toce says “We wanted to highlight the vibrancy of Brown Brothers Prosecco Rosé, so the gelato is our take on the Bellini cocktail and has a delicate flavour profile featuring blood peach, with a lychee cream and rose puree.” That sounds amazingggg!

Here’s the deets on where to get FREE scoops of Brown Brothers x Gelato Messina’s Prosecco Rosé gelato!

When: Friday 21 January

Where: Cleve Gardens, St Kilda West, VIC 3182

Time: Between 1-4pm

Cost: FREE (while stocks last)