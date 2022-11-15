How much would you pay to be buried next to an iconic Hollywood star?

Former Playboy Chief, Hugh Hefner, paid over $110,000 AUD to be laid to rest by Marilyn Monroe’s side… despite the pair never meeting.

Credit: Julie Edwards/Alamy Stock Photo

Now the sketchy part of the story is that Hugh famously made Monroe a Playboy centrefold after buying some of her nude pics that agreed to have taken due to being tight on money. At the time, which was back in 1949, Marilyn only got paid $50! In fact, she had asked for the photos to be taken in a way that would keep her unrecognisable.

Hefner paid $500 for them and made her the first ever Playboy magazine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Monroe is quoted as having said: “I never even received a thank-you from all those who made millions off a nude Marilyn photograph.”

“I even had to buy a copy of the magazine to see myself in it.”

“I admitted it was me who posed for that nude calendar even when the Fox executives became nervous and believed this would cause the ruination of any films I would appear in and also the end of my movie career.”

“Of course they were wrong.”

“The fans, my public, cheered when I admitted it was me, and that calendar and that Playboy first-issue publicity helped my career.”

Advertisement

Advertisement