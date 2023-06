Tom Holland may be taking a little break from acting after a traumatising shoot for his latest show ‘The Crowded Room’ but that doesn’t mean we can’t feast our eyes, ears and soul on the man.

Catching up with BuzzFeed Tom spoke about his first celebrity crush (spoiler alert: they’re dating), what he’d do for work if acting didn’t work out, the last TV Series he watched and more.

