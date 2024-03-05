Swifties are worried for their fearless leaders health as the international pop star has been seen struggling to get through her Singapore shows.

Taylor has only completed 3/6 shows in Singapore and been captured coughing while trying to perform one of her songs, Delicate. Some might say she’s got an ‘iPad kids cough’ as she’s seen coughing without covering her mouth.

Swift has three more shows in Singapore then a much needed/deserved rest till the tour continues on May 9th in Paris.

Get well soon, Tay Tay.