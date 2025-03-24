Dua Lipa surprised fans by bringing Troye Sivan on stage at her fourth Melbourne show, giving a fan a USB with their unreleased Physical collaboration and asking them to ‘leak it.’

During her Rod Laver Arena shows, the Levitating singer took time to choose a song from a local artist to cover during each show, performing Kylie Minogue’s Can’t Get You Out of My Head, ACDC’s Highway To Hell and Natalia Imbruglia’s Torn.

During the surprise section at her Saturday night show, the singer said “And so tonight, I thought it would be a big mistake if I didn’t play one of my favorite, favorite artists who’s also a friend of mine.”

“This is a song I’ve been listening to for a really long time – I mean, 2023 until now – but this is a Saturday night banger, so I think it’s going to be a fun one.”

And then, without introduction needed, our very own Troye Sivan joined Dua Lipa on stage to perform his hit Rush.

The pair then performed their unreleased duet of Dua Lipa’s 2020 hit Physical.

That wasn’t the last of the surprises, with both Troye and Dua jumping down from the stage after the performance with a bright pink USB in hand as they asked fans “Are you gonna leak it? Can we trust you to leak it?”

She ended up giving the USB to a fan who had been camping for 24 hours overnight to see the the singer, with Dua Lipa urging her to leak it.

Dua Lipa gave a lucky fan a USB with a remix of her song “Physical” ft. Troye Sivan at the ‘Radical Optimism’ tour in Melbourne: “Can we trust you to leak it?” 🎥: @emmett_mccann_ pic.twitter.com/EU8yrODluc — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) March 22, 2025

Hours after the show, the lucky fan posted the unreleased track to her Twitter account, with Dua Lipa resharing the post and writing, “you got the job done”.

you got the job done 💖 https://t.co/AqohHff1UB — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 23, 2025

At her final show at Rod Laver Arena last night, Dua Lipa surprised crowds again when she brought out Vance Joy to perform their hit Riptide.

Dua Lipa will now take her Radical Optimism tour to Sydney for three shows at Qudos Bank Arena on the 26th, 28th and 29th March.