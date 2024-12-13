Donald Trump has officially been named as Time Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2024, months before he is sworn in as the 47th President of the United States.

It’s been quite the year for Trump – winning the US Presidential Election for a second time, surviving an assassination attempt and officially becoming a convicted felon.

What a trio.

Editor-in-chief of Time Magazine Sam Jacobs said: “For 97 years, the editors of TIME have been picking the Person of the Year: the individual who, for better or for worse, did the most to shape the world and the headlines over the past 12 months.”

“In many years, that choice is a difficult one. In 2024, it was not.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before ringing the bell at the New York stock exchange, Trump said: “This is a tremendous honour.”

It’s the second time Trump has won the title, being named Time’s Person of the Year in 2016 when he was first elected into the White House.