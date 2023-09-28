Get ready Melbourne, for a comedy event fit for royalty!

The Palais Theatre is set to host the iconic British comedian, Dawn French, for a royal night of laughter in her stand-up show, ‘Dawn French is a Huge Twat’.

The Welsh actor, writer and comedian promises a nostalgic trip back to the ’80s and ’90s when her legendary duo French and Saunders ruled the comedy scene. Think Oasis, the Corrs, and movie spoofs filled with light-hearted humour and unfiltered satire.

We don’t want to miss this. The Vicar of Dibley’s one-off performance is at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit the website here.