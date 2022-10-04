If there’s something drag queen Art Simone knows about, it’s what it’s like to live a double life. In this podcast, Art talks to seemingly ordinary Australians who are concealing an outrageous secret, job or hobby. Can you guess what they’re hiding from the world?

Here’s what to expect in episode 2:

Tara is a law student who excelled at school in science and maths, what she does to fund her education, on the surface seems very different to what she’s studying to become, however the two have more in common than you would first think. Tara thinks Art might be able to guess what she’s keeping hidden from her, because she recently revealed it on TV.

Have a listen and see if you can figure out what Tara is hiding?