If there’s something drag queen Art Simone knows about, it’s what it’s like to live a double life. In this podcast, Art talks to seemingly ordinary Australians who are concealing an outrageous secret, job or hobby. Can you guess what they’re hiding from the world?

Here’s what to expect in episode 11:

Introducing Anthony… He may look like a regular good-looking middle aged man, with nothing special about him, BUT he possesses a gift.

This gift has come from his ability to understand an unusual language which may have you believing he possesses a superpower.

What is Anthony concealing?

