If you’re not across the Glastonbury festival – the UK’s BIGGEST musical festival – well, it’s probably because you’re avoiding the pain of knowing you’re not physically there… Just to add a bit of salt to the wound, here’s something huge all of us down under missed.

On day four of Glastonbury, Coldplay performed (they were the headliners, actually), to over 100 THOUSAND people! That’s hard to imagine, so this is kinda what 100 thousand people looks like:

The atmosphere would have been absolutely electric! And if you thought it couldn’t possibly get better, Chris Martin brings on a very special guest to help perform possibly their most emotive song ever, ‘Fix You’.

If there’s a few moments in history you’d want to be a part of, I’d say this is up there!

Watch the full clip of Chris welcoming Michael J Fox on stage and performing ‘Fix You’ together. Chills!!!!

